Qatar begins flights to Abuja, invest in fuel efficient planes

Qatar Airways has commenced flight services to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a three weekly frequency from Doha. This becomes the carrier’s sixth new destination by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic. The Abuja service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

 

Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa, Mr. Hendrik Du Preez, said: “We are excited to land in the capital of Nigeria today, our second destination in Nigeria. I am proud to say Abuja is the sixth new destination we have launched since the start of the pandemic. With the strong Nigerian diaspora in Europe, U.S. and the UK, we are thrilled to now be flying three times weekly to Abuja via Lagos. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Nigeria to steadily grow this route and support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu H. Yadudu, said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is very pleased to welcome to Abuja Qatar Airways, one of the Best and most Efficient Airlines in the world.

 

“This is another important milestone in our mutual service delivery to the nation, especially during these challenging times. We assure you of our consistent support and cooperation that will add more value to your operations.”

 

With flights to more than 85 destinations in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America, passengers wanting to travel to or from Nigeria can now enjoy seamless connectivity via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. By mid-December, Qatar Airways will  deoperate over 65 weekly flights to 20 destinations in Africa, including Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Casablanca, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Durban, Entebbe, Johannesburg, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Luanda, Maputo, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Seychelles, Tunis, and Zanzibar.

 

In line with the airline’s expanding operations across Africa, passengers can look forward to a touch of African hospitality onboard with the carrier’s multicultural cabin crew including more than 30 African nationalities. Additionally, passengers across our network can also enjoy a variety of African movies, TV shows and music on Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system.

 

The airline’s strategic investment in a variety of fuel-efficient, twin-engine aircraft, including the largest fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, has enabled it to continue flying throughout this crisis and perfectly positions it to lead the sustainable recovery of international travel. The airline recently took delivery of three new state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its total A350 fleet to 52 with an average age of just 2.6 years. Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not environmentally justifiable to operate such a large four-engine aircraft in the current market. Qatar Airways has also recently launched a new programme that enables passengers to voluntarily offset the carbon emissions associated with their journey at the point of booking

