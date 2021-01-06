News

Qatar donates $50,000 towards building learning centre in Abuja

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Nigeria, AbdulAziz Mubarak AlMuhannadi, has donated the sum of $50, 000 for the construction of an education learning centre at Wassa IDPs Camp in Abuja.

The donation was made when the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, paid a visit to the Embassy of Qatar in Abuja yesterday.

According to the envoy, Qatar would continue to support the refugee commission in all of its endeavours towards giving succour to the displaced persons as well as making them self-reliant and bringing back their lives of dignity. “We will partner with the commission, be it in areas of resettling displaced persons, education learning centres, making them self-reliant or giving them back their lives of dignity,” AlMuhannadi added. On his part, the federal commissioner said it was an honour to receive the gracious and generous donation of $50,000 for the education learning centre.

