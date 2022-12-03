Qatar poised to reap World Cup windfall

As the Qatar World Cup 2022 gathers momentum, Qatar, the host country, is set to reap the windfall from its over 200 billion sports tourism investment by the government. Also, FIFA, the organisers of the global event, the Gulf Travel and Tourism industry and the sports world are among others are on the line to benefit from the huge investments on the football fiesta. Qatar is believed to have spent over $200 billion so far on infrastructure to accommodate over one million visitors during the month-long sports extravaganza. While Saudi Arabia alone added hundreds of flights to enable a commute of fans during the World Cup, plus it facilitates overland travel. Against this backdrop, the Qatar economy is expected to grow at a faster pace of 4.6% in 2022 compared to 1.5% in 2021. “The much-awaited football tournament is expected to not only to put Qatar on the global map as the epicentre of international tourism and business activities but also provide a major boost to the economy.

The country has spent enormous amounts of money to upgrade infrastructure in hospitality, power generation, 5G telecommunications, and transport,” is the opinion by a global consultant. “Qatar’s economy will not only be driven by the investments and rising tourist inflows during the World Cup but also from higher exports of fossil fuels amid the rising demand from European nations.”

The number of international arrivals in the country is to rise by 162% over last year to 2.2 million in 2022. With a surge in tourist inflows and an increase in tourism spending during the World Cup, the wholesale and retail sectors are forecast to record a growth rate of 7.6%, whereas investments to upgrade roads, railways, and airports are expected to boost the construction sector by 7.3% in 2022. In terms of potential ticket revenue, an estimated $360.3 million for Qatar across 64 games is due to be played during the World Cup. There are 27 active partner- sponsorship revenue from these 27 deals alone comes out at an estimated value of $1.7 billion. Huge infrastructure investments have also opened millions of job opportunities in key sectors including construction, real estate, and hospitality.

The unemployment rate in Qatar is to decline to 0.7% in 2022 from 1.8% in 2021. Rising employment opportunities are also expected to boost domestic demand and real household consumption expenditure is projected to rise by 6.3% in 2022 compared to 3.7% in 2021. “Although Qatar is the first Arab nation to host the world’s biggest sporting event, which has demonstrated the region’s capability in hosting international events, several concerns including corruption scandals, terror financing, and human rights violation continue to remain a cause of concern towards the overall development of the economy.” The data was provided by Global Data.

*Culled: Eturbonews.com

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...