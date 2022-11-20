Sports

Qatar vs Ecuador clash flags off 2022 FIFA World Cup on DStv, GOtv

Qatar, host country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will take on Ecuador for the opening match of the biggest football tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening.

 

The match which will be broadcast live on World Cup Central channel (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 31) at 5:00pm will kick-off a 64- game tournament comprising 32 teams from 6 continents of the world. In the last 21 editions of the tournament, the host countries have managed to avoid a loss.

The Maroons of Qatar, who are making their debut in the tournament, will be under pressure to maintain that record and become part of that elite group.

The other teams in Group A, Senegal and Nederland, will take on each other the following day at the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor. DStv and GOtv customers can watch the 64 games from the tournament live on their decoders in HD and with the commentaries options in Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

 

