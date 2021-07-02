Qatar World Cup Qualifiers: Salisu Yusuf to return as Rohr’s No 2

Former Super Eagles gaffer, Salisu Yusuf, is on his way back to the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, which will gathers momentum in September. According to sources, Rohr requested the assistance of current Rangers International coach, who assisted him at the last World Cup as he also insisted that Yobo do his coaching badges. Yusuf, the former Kano Pillars coach was banned after he was alleged to have received cash from an undercover journalists posing as agents. He has since served out his ban and he is now coach of Enugu Rangers after his contract with the NFF ran out.

Our correspondent learnt that his employers have stood by h i m and insisted he is the best man to help Rohr get the Super Eagles through to the World Cup in Qatar. The main stumbling block to his return has been a top official, who was behind the appointment of former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, as Rohr’s new assistant. Yobo was not part of the Eagles for the recent friendlies against Cameroon in Austria and his name was not even mentioned as regards the team of home-based stars who will fly the country’s flag against Mexico on Friday in Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...