Sports

Qatar World Cup ‘surely’ my last – Messi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi says November’s World Cup in Qatar will “surely” be his last.

The 35-year-old Paris St-Germain forward has played at four World Cups with Argentina, scoring six goals and making five assists in 19 appearances, reports the BBC.

He earned a runners-up medal in 2014, and after captaining his country to the Copa America title in 2021, the World Cup is the sole major trophy missing from Messi’s illustrious collection.

“It’s my last World Cup, surely,” he said.

Speaking to ESPN, Messi added: “I’m counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?”

Messi made his international debut in 2005 and has gone on to make a total of 164 appearances for Argentina, scoring 90 goals.

In reaching his fifth World Cup, he will surpass the previous record for an Argentina player he jointly held with Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Argentina are ranked third in the FIFA world rankings, and face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C at the World Cup, which starts on November 20.

“In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favourites don’t always end up winning,” Messi said.

“I don’t know if we’re the favourites, but Argentina is always a candidate because of its history. Now even more so because of the moment we’re in, but we are not the favourites. I think there are other teams that are above us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fulham joins Palace in race to sign Eberechi Eze

Posted on Author Reporter

  Newly Promoted side Fulham have entered the race sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the current transfer window. English tabloid, The Sun reported that Fulham boss Scott Parker is ready to bid £15 million for QPR star Eberechi Eze who is also on the radar of Crystal Palace. Parker has been assured of […]
Sports

HiFL R-16: UNIMAID, BUK coaches in war of words

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Coach Ibrahim Salisu Ibrahim of the BUK Stallions from Bayero University Kano has promised to put a stop to the quest of UNIMAID Desert Warriors to retain the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) trophy which they won in 2021.   HiFL organised by Pace Sports and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, Lagos Internal Revenue Services and […]
Sports

Iheanacho’s goal can’t save Leicester

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kelechi Iheanacho’s beautifullytaken 91st minute consolation helped Leicester reduce deficit against Tottenham as they lost 3-1. A Heung-Min Son double and Harry Kane goal was all Spurs needed to dispatch the Foxes off with Leicester playing second fiddle all game.   A comedy of defensive errors meant Leicester laboured all game to contain the Tottenham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica