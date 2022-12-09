Business

QSR: DPN to become largest chicken menu provider

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria (DPN)), the country’s largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), has launched its new chicken and jollof rice menu with four tasty new sauces (shawarma, BBQ, sweet-chill, and the spicy pepper sauce) to pair with favourite chicken. The new chicken menu has also been partnered and served with Nigeria’s favorite staple Jollof rice that is cooked fresh in every store daily.

This is a continuous innovative approach by Domino’s Pizza to provide tasty, quality, affordable chicken and rice value meals to the chicken lovers in Nigeria. Domino’s Pizza, Nigeria second largest Chicken retailer is increasing its market share with the new and improved chicken and rice menu and its now on challenging to be the largest chicken retailer in Nigeria.

This innovative launch of the new chicken menu is on the back of customer research where customers asked Dominos to provide chicken and rice options to go along with their world famous pizza menu to complete the full meal occasion for the Nigerian family and special occasions. “When our customers speak – We listen.” This exciting launch is now live across all Domino’s branches in pan Nigeria, and can be ordered on line or through the new call center & delivered to customers’ doorsteps in 20mins guaranteed. The new menu will provide additional satisfaction to customers with a hunger for pizza and chicken and rice. Speaking at the launch of the new Domino’s Chicken and Rice menu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eat ‘N’ Go, Africa, Mr. Patrick McMichael, said: “Since the inception of Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, we have had customer satisfaction as our goal and the introduction of the chicken and rice menu drives us further in a zeal to providing unparalleled indulgent experience to our customers and also respond to our customers request when they are made.” McMichael further said: “The new menu will directly impact poultry production in the Nigerian agriculture sector which currently contributes about 25 per cent of the agricultural GDP to the Nigerian economy. “The new chicken and rice menu will also support the significant growth of local poultry farmers which will have to increase poultry production to meet the increased demand that this menu will provide.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Pay-per-view: Package not technically possible, says Multichoice

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  …slashes price on DSTV, GOTV decoders   The possibility of frontline cable television service provider, Multichoice, to render its services under the pay-perview arrangement in Nigeria may take a longer time to achieve as the management has cleared the air on why it is not feasible, at least, for now.   Most Nigerians have […]
Business

Nigeria’s ginger export faces mass rejection over poor handling

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) has decried rejection of the country’s ginger product at the international market, despite the specie being one of the best in the world. Specifically, Mr Gagarin Madaki, the new president of the association, disclosed that the situation was partly due to poor post-harvest handling of the commodity by […]
Business

…as CBN disowns statement on withdrawal of Naira notes from circulation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disowned news reports that it intends to replace the Naira notes in circulation with its digital currency, the eNaira, in due course.   In a chat with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, the Director, corporate communications Department of the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica