Quadri Aruna leads Nigerian ping pongers to 2022 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria Table Tennis Federationhas released a list of playersthatwillrepresentthecountry at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Megasportsarena.com reports that world No.11 Quadri Aruna will lead Team Nigeria’s table tennis squad comprising eight players-Edem Offiong, Bode Abiodun mad reigning African games champion, Omotayo Olajide. Making their debuts at the Games are 2022 Africa Cup finalist, Fatimo Bello, Amadi Omeh, Esther Oribamise and Ajoke Ojomu. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will hold between 28th July – 8th August, 2022.
