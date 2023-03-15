Quadri Aruna trudges on at Singapore Smash

Like a true African warrior Quadri Aruna continued his Trojan surge to the last 16 of the men’s singles at the 2023 WTT Singapore Smash after dismissing French sensation Alexis Lebrun 3-2 in the second round on Tuesday, March 14. Being the only surviving African in the competition following the early exit of Egypt’s quartet of Omar Assar, Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Mariam Alhodaby, Aruna marched into the last 16 of the lucrative tournament after a hard-fought win over the giant-killing French star. Despite dominating the first game with an 11-8 win over Aruna, Lebrun was in the driver’s seat in the second game but the Nigerian caught up with him and raced to the lead to win at 11-8. The third game was in favour of Aruna, who claimed an 11-5 win to put the tie at 2-1. But some mistakes by Aruna cost him the fourth game as Lebrun leveled up after an 11-7 win to take the match into the deciding fifth game.
