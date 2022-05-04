Quadri hits top 10 in ITTF world rankings

Aruna Quadri continues to break records as the Nigerian has hit the top 10 in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) yesterday, May 3. The new ranking was achieved by Quadri following the approval of the new World Rankings system by the ITTF Executive Committee.

According to World Table Tennis (WTT), it has been a long time coming as the King of Africa has finally made it into the Top 10 in the world. “Quadri has truly been mister consistent in both his performances and his participation.

The Nigerian has spent the last year notching up a string of finishes inside the top eight, while being one of the most active players on the WTT scene.

It has included sensational headlines such as taking out China’s rising stars in succession at the 2022 WTT Star Contender Doha and a quarterfinal appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals. It looks like the 33-year-old is just getting started,” said WTT.

With the new ranking, Aruna has become the first African, Nigerian, and black player to be rated in the top 10 in world table tennis ranking.

