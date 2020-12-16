Quadri lifts Paralympians to Tokyo 2021

Africa’s number one table tennis player Aruna Quadri has donated equipment valued at over 1400 Euros (N.75m) to two athletes – Isau Ogunkunble and Faith Obazuaye.

At a presentation held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 15, the Rio Olympic Games quarterfinalist gave support to Paralympians in their quest to make Nigeria proud at Tokyo 2021 Paralympics Games.

Quadri said the gesture was borne out of his resolve to give back to the society especially to the Paralympians that have been making the country proud despite their challenges.

In a short video remark by Aruna said: “On behalf of myself and Aruna Sports Shop, we are always happy to support athletes in Nigeria and this is a way of giving back. Having experienced the same kind of support in my first Olympic Games in London 2012. I think it is very important to support the Paralympians as well who have been doing the country proud for decades. I hope this support will motivate them and help them to do much better in Tokyo, Japan.”

For the second Vice President, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Alderson Bankole, the kind gesture of Quadri should be emulated by other top players. “I am personally impressed with the gesture of Quadri who is fond of thinking about others and I believe other top players should take a cue from this. I believe this will go a long way in motivating the athletes to aim high at Tokyo. I commend him and I look forward to a good performance from the athletes at Tokyo,” Bankole said.

National para table tennis coach Sunday Odebode, Aruna must be commended for thinking about the Paralympians, “I hope and believe this will help the players to focus more in training and excel at Tokyo,”Odebode said.

