Sports

Quadri to defend crown next year

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Women and men singles defending champions Dina Meshref and Aruna Quadri will have to wait till 2021 to defend their titles as the African Table Tennis Federation have officially confirmed the postponement of this year’s ITTF-Africa Senior Championships which serves as th

 

e continental qualification for the World Championship has been shifted to 2021. In a statement signed by the ATTF President, Khaled El-Salhy, the postponement became necessary owing to COVID-19 pandemic which has halted sporting activities globally.

 

“On Thursday 2nd July 2020, the ATTF Executive Committee had an online meeting to discuss the case for the ATTF Calendar of 2020 which had been suspended earlier until further notice,” El-Salhy said. “We are closely monitoring the global and continental situation day-by-day to come back to you with the following decision.

 

 

 

“We acknowledge the continuation and expansion of the pandemic in the whole world and consequently in Africa, as there is no guaranteed medicine or vaccine available.

 

Even normal international travel will not be possible till the end of 2020, thus it has been decided to postpone our following planned events: 2020

 

ITTF-Africa Youth, Juniors & Cadet Championships to be held in Madagascar. 2020 ITTF-Africa Senior Championships & WTTC Qualification to be held in Cameroon next year 2021.” Guardiola to get new deal as

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ministry appeals court judgement on AFN crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has filed a formal appeal against the declarative judgement of an Abuja high court made in favour of Engineer Ibrahim Gusau against the Olamide George led board of the Atheletics Federation of Nigeria . According to the Director, Legal services of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Barrister […]
Sports

Adekuoroye should be Olympic champion now, but our system is unhelpful –Igali

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has opened up on his passion for football despite achieving greatness in wrestling, winning an Olympic Games gold medal for his adopted country, Canada. Excerpts… As an Olympic Games gold medallist, why did you have to return to Nigeria? The […]
Sports

Yobo can replicate Keshi’s achievement with Eagles –Owolabi

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

F ormer Super Eagles winger, Felix Owolabi, has backed another ex- international Joseph Yobo to perform well in his new assignment as the senior national team assistant coach.     Owolabi told journalists that Yobo can draw inspiration from former Super Eagles skipper, Stephen Keshi, who later on went on to win the Africa Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: