Quadri to defend crown next year

Women and men singles defending champions Dina Meshref and Aruna Quadri will have to wait till 2021 to defend their titles as the African Table Tennis Federation have officially confirmed the postponement of this year’s ITTF-Africa Senior Championships which serves as th

e continental qualification for the World Championship has been shifted to 2021. In a statement signed by the ATTF President, Khaled El-Salhy, the postponement became necessary owing to COVID-19 pandemic which has halted sporting activities globally.

“On Thursday 2nd July 2020, the ATTF Executive Committee had an online meeting to discuss the case for the ATTF Calendar of 2020 which had been suspended earlier until further notice,” El-Salhy said. “We are closely monitoring the global and continental situation day-by-day to come back to you with the following decision.

“We acknowledge the continuation and expansion of the pandemic in the whole world and consequently in Africa, as there is no guaranteed medicine or vaccine available.

Even normal international travel will not be possible till the end of 2020, thus it has been decided to postpone our following planned events: 2020

ITTF-Africa Youth, Juniors & Cadet Championships to be held in Madagascar. 2020 ITTF-Africa Senior Championships & WTTC Qualification to be held in Cameroon next year 2021.” Guardiola to get new deal as

Like this: Like Loading...