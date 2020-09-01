Quadri’s makes first appearance in German League Sept 6

Nigeria’s leading table tennis player Aruna Quadri will be making his debut in the Germany Table Tennis League on Sunday, September 6 as the organisers believes his arrival will spark increased interest in the Bundesliga table tennis.

Quadri’s TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell will be away to TSV Bad Königshofen and there have been excitement in Germany over his arrival.

According to the spokesperson of TTBL, Patrick Wichmann, Quadri’s transfer has attracted the attention of table tennis fans in Germany. “We are very happy to have Quadri in the TTBL.

As a league, we have felt the national interest that the transfer has attracted, but of course also the international media response. Quadri is a worldwide table tennis brand,” Wichmann said.

“We are very happy to have him in the TTBL and are looking forward to his debut on Sunday. In TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell he had to replace Croatia’s Tomislav Pucar, who played two seasons with the team.

Now it will be exciting to see how fast Quadri gets used to the level in the strongest league in Europe.

“The fact that t h e TTBL is c o n – sidered t h e strongest league in Europe is d u e to the numero u s t o p stars w h o appear at the t a b l e s year after year.”

