Quadri’s swansong earns Sporting 37th title in Portugal

It was an emotional feeling for Aruna Quadri during the final of the Portuguese national league final as the Nigerian played his last match for the team to claim its 37th title.

Quadri who joined the team in 2016 from GD Toledos was the cynosure of all eyes as fans and players hailed the Nigerian for his immense contribution to the team.

To win the fifth league title with Sporting, Quadri was full of appreciation to the team that he admitted has helped his career to glow. Sporting CP won the fifth championship in a row and 37th national title on Sunday July 5, when they beat GD Toledos 3-0 in the 2nd leg of the final held at the High Performance Center of Vila Nova de Gaia, after repeating the same margin in the first leg on Saturday July 4.

From the 18 league matches played this season, Sporting were unbeaten dropping only five sets in all their matches to attain 70 points which is 22 more than second placed GD Toledos.

A delighted Quadri who will be moving to Germany next season described Portugal as a home away from home.

After ten years in Portugal, it was time to leave for a championship with another level.

I was very happy here, Portugal for me is almost the same as Nigeria and I will continue to live in Portugal because I have a family here. I will train a few times at Sporting for the year,”Quadri said.

