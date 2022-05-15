Sports

Quadruple? Ask me Sunday – Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said the chances of his side claiming a quadruple of trophies this season, including the FA Cup which they won on Saturday, would become clearer on Sunday when Premier League leaders Manchester City are due to play.

“Let’s just see what happens,” Klopp told reporters after his side won their second domestic English cup this year, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after an enthralling but goalless two hours at Wembley.

“If they lose against West Ham then I will start thinking. If they don’t, we will judge that we will go from there,” the German said.

Liverpool are three points behind Manchester City with an inferior goal difference and both clubs have two games left to play in the 2021-22 English domestic campaign.

City are away at West Ham United on Sunday when victory would put them six points ahead and require only a draw on the final day of the season to retain the title.

Liverpool will also contest the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Klopp said he expected he would have to make changes to his side when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday after being taken to extra time by Chelsea.

He said he would check in on Sunday regarding the fitness of forward Mohamed Salah and of defender Virgil van Dijk, both of whom were substituted on Saturday, but he said he did not think they were facing worrying injuries.

“I think they both will be fine,” he said.

Klopp heaped praise on Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luiz Diaz – who signed for the Reds in January from Porto – after he tore Chelsea apart in a blistering opening spell to the FA Cup final and looked a threat throughout the match.

“What a boy, what a story, what a player, but he should have scored,” Klopp said. “He fits like a glove to our football and that’s really, really special.”

Saturday’s win means Klopp has become only the second manager to win the European Cup or Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the English top-flight title all with the same English club, along with Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ole expects Man United to ‘put it right’ after Saints dent top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players “will put it right” after they missed a chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four by conceding an injury-time equaliser against Southampton. United led 2-1 for 73 minutes before substitute Michael Obafemi scored in the 96th minute, bundling in a set-piece at the […]
Sports

JUST IN: Defending champion, Osaka, out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after American opponent Amanda Anisimova survived two match points before clinching a memorable third-round victory. Japan’s Osaka, 24, was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) at Melbourne Park, reports the BBC. Unseeded Anisimova, 20, will play Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty in the last 16. […]
Sports

Leeds vs Crystal Palace, Real Betis vs Barca live on GOtv Max

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s another football weekend for GOtv customers who are looking for some live action from their favourite players in the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport for matches scheduled for February 6-8 2021. For Premier League this weekend, Leeds United will face Crystal Palace on Saturday by 4pm and on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica