Quadruplets: Couple begs Sanwo-Olu for financial support

A Lagos-based young couple has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr Ibijoke to urgently come to their assistance financially in order to take care of their quadruplet babies recently delivered at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). The couple also appealed to Sanwo-Olu and his wife to assist them in getting job in order to cater for the needs of their babies, saying that they lack the wherewithal to nurture the babies.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the couple said that they have written letters to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife separately as well as other agencies, but yet to receive any assistance. In a letter addressed to Governor Sanwo-Olu, dated April 29, 2022, the husband, Mr. Olusola Gbenga, appealed to the governor to come to the family’s aide with support that will enable them nurture the babies independently. The letter titled: “Financial Assistant for Olusola Olubukola and Her quadruplet”, Gbenga said that the four babies and their mother are now stable and out of the special care unit.

The letter read in part: “I hereby write on behalf of the above named person, who happens to be my wife. She delivered Quadruplet, three boys and a girl at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH on April 8, 2022. All the four babies are stable now; they are out of the special care baby unit.” The 32-year-old father who specifically appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to assist with job, said that the family would appreciate any kind of gesture extended towards them. On her part, the 27-year-old mother, Olubunkola, said that she graduated from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic with Higher National Diploma in Business Administration.

She added that she would also appreciate any job offer by the First Family or other good Samaritans so as to independently cater for the needs of the quadruplet and the family. The mother of four said that they are happy and grateful to God for making them parents on one hand, but are in constant worries on other hand because the babies’ needs would be too much for them in view of their present predicament. She expressed hope that with God and assistance of good job, their challenges would be a thing of the past.

 

