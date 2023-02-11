News

Quake survivors found after 128 hours as death toll passes 25,000

A 13-year-old boy has been pulled from the debris after surviving for 128 hours in the rubble in Hatay, Turkey.

And late on Friday night in the devastated Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, British and German rescuers found and pulled to safety a 15-year-old girl, reports the BBC.

More than 25,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

A spokesman for the UN secretary-general has told the BBC now is the time “to put all politics aside” in delivering aid to Syria.

The BBC’s Quentin Sommerville is in Harem, Syria, and reports people are telling him it’s too late for aid and they’ve stopped recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who is in Turkey, has described Monday’s earthquake as “the worst event in a hundred years in this region”.

 

