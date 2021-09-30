Quakery: Lagos inspects 1,304, shuts 99 substandard health facilities

The Lagos State government through its Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), yesterday said it has inspected 1304 health facilities and sealed substandard 99 facilities across the state. Executive Secretary, Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, Abiola Idowu, who disclosed this, said that the facilities were inspected and sealed from January to August, this year. She added that the facilities were shut for non-compliance with regulatory standards. She said 17 were shut in the last two months for offences ranging from substandard equipment, quackery, and the use of untrained personnel, which she said, often endangered the lives of the residents. She explained that all existing healthcare facilities in the state were required by law to renew their registration annually and licenses by taking advantage of its electronic-portal saying it was mandatory for new facilities to register with the Agency before commencing operations to safeguard the health of the citizenry

