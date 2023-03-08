Qualification: Group places hurdles before Nigerian seafarers

There are indications that Nigerian seafarers will face new huddles over new regulations introduced by International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

There is fear that new guidelines by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) will hinder Nigerian seafarers from getting jobs onboard local and international ships because of the challenges in their Certificate of Competence (CoC). For instance, the chamber has updated guidelines in line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) for modern working environment, following the recent shipping rapid development and evolvement to meet new realities.

The guidelines

The guidelines include the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Lowflashpoint Fuels (IGF Code), International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (Polar Code), new requirements for familiarisation training for the crew on Roll-on Roll-off Passenger Ships and Changes to Chapter V regarding tanker training. It was learnt that the fourth edition of the guidelines on the IMO STCW convention would help shipping companies stay completely up to date on the latest regulations and guidance required to comply with STCW, including industry best practices and the training requirements of the associated codes. According to the chamber, the STCW was designed to regulate the training and certification of seafarers and forms the basis for standards of crew competence that are enforced worldwide, noting that shipping companies are now faced with the challenge of crewing their ships with appropriately trained personnel.

Challenge

The Director-General, Nigerian maritime Administration and safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, is worried by the rejection and discrimination of the Nigerian seafarers by ship owners both locally and internationally, noting that the agency had decided to introduce online seafarers’ certificate of competence verification platform. For instance, he explained that the agency had reactivated its online seafarers Certificate of Competency verification platform in efforts to check incidences of forgery of Nigerian certificates which is one of the challenges in the maritime industry. According to him, “we have been experiencing rejection or discrimination against the Nigerian seafarers by ship owners both locally and internationally and the agency decided to introduce online seafarers’ certificate of competency verification platform which allows you as a ship owner to access those candidates that passed our examinations directly from the comfort of their offices through their own computers. With this, we intend to reduce and eliminate the forgery of our own certificates and improve the standard and confidence of our own certification.” As part of efforts to curb sharp practices among the seafarers, the agency in 2020 carried out examinations and certifications which 829 officers cadre sat for and out of which 264 officers forming 32 per cent passed while 565 candidates forming a percentage of 68 per cent failed. The agency added that 246 certificates were revalidated in 2021.

Blame

Notwithstanding the steps, it was learnt that non-recognition of the CoCs issued by NIMASA by other countries was because of the inability of the agency to enter into bilateral agreements with top ship owning nations such as China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, South Korea, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United States of America, among others. A Master Mariner, Capt. Ola Alufa, blamed the agency for the discrimination against the nation’s CoC and attendant poor remuneration and rating of Nigerian seafarers. He said that inability to issue CoC that would be respected by the global maritime community by the agency was sad. Also, a deck officer, Aina Oduwaiye, said that it was a big shame that Nigerian CoC was not recognised by leading maritime countries. According to him, “what this means is that Nigerian seafarers carrying the NIMASA- issued CoC cannot get jobs outside the country. It is so bad because most of us cannot get jobs in the country either because of the proliferation of foreign seafarers, who have taken up all the jobs meant for us while NIMASA watches helplessly.”

Capacity

When the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act was enacted in 2003, the aims of the Federal Government was to develop human capacity in the maritime sector as part of the Act stipulates that vessels operating on Nigerian coastal waters must be manned by Nigerian seafarers. Cabotage law is the second direct intervention by government through NIMASA to crack the dominance of the Nigerian maritime industry by foreigners and rescue the indigenous shipping lines from extinction. It went a step further to protect ship builders, seafarers and other allied maritime services providers. For instance, Section 3 of the act makes a prohibition against vessels not wholly manned by Nigerian seafarers. It said: “A vessel other than a vessel wholly owned and manned by a Nigerian citizen, built and registered in Nigeria shall not engage in the domestic coastal carriage of cargo and passengers within the coastal, territorial, inland waters, island or any point within the waters of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nigeria.” However, the country apex maritime regulator, has been battling to stop unscrupulous persons from forging its Certificate of Competency (COC) for seafarers.

Measures

Part of the measures include certificate verification , background checks on Nigerian seafarers and launched of an online portal for verification of seafarers where the CoC certificate number, picture, date of birth limitation and some other relevant information about seafarers are gotten. Regardless of this, the measures seem not to have deterred some seamen from perpetrating the crimes no fewer than 150 seafarers arrested and detained in 2018 by Nigerian Navy onboard ships.

Last line

There is need by the Federal Government to fund Nigerian maritime institutions in order to meet international standard on seafarers’ capacity building.

