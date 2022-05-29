Sports

Qualities I need from Eagles –Peseiro

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Newly-appointed Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, has revealed three qualities he will be using to invite players into the national team as he starts his career with the country.

 

Speaking with Oma Akatuga on his YouTube channel Oma Sports TV, the former Ream Madrid Assistant coach said there are three things he would be looking forward to in all his players either home-based or foreign-based.

 

The 62-year-old Portuguese said he isn’t concerned about where players ply their trade but they must have three key qualities to be a part of his team.

 

“The doors, the national team is open for everybody. Local players, players who are out (abroad) and the others from the academies,” he said. “It’s open for everybody but you need to know. First to have quality, second the mind, third passion. If they can meet these three points they can play here (Super Eagles).

 

“Of course, we have many players not only 11, 20, 30 or 40. In this moment Nigerians have many players before you choose. You will have problem.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

