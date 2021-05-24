Business

Quality assurance: AIICO receives UK actuaries’ body’s recognition

AIICO Insurance Plc., a leading insurer, has emerged as the first in Nigeria to be awarded a Quality Assurance Scheme accreditation by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA).

 

According to a news release by IFoA, this is in recognition of the company’s commitment to providing quality assurance at an organisational level, promoting confidence in their actuaries; and demonstrating a commitment to high-quality actuarial work and supporting employees carrying out that work.

 

IFOA is UK’s only chartered professional body dedicated to educating, developing and regulating actuaries based in the UK and also internationally. With the recognition, AIICO joins the list of IFoA’s 44 accredited organisations globally and third in Africa after two organisations were accredited in Kenya in the last two years.

 

Currently, AIICO has one of the largest actuarial workforce in the insurance industry in Nigeria. Commenting on the accreditation, Mr. Wycliffe Obutu, AIICO’s Chief Actuary, stated: “We are delighted to receive this global accreditation from the Institute after a rigorous review process.

 

This is a noteworthy milestone for the company, management and staff, and the actuarial profession in West Africa, especially Nigeria. Management of the company, with the support of its staff, especially Actuarial and HR, is proud to have initiated the process for this accreditation that, in partnership with IFoA, requires actuarial work in the company (and the market) to be undertaken to a high quality that is comparable globally.”

 

Also, the MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said: “We are staying true to the pursuit of our vision of emerging as the dominant insurer in Sub- Saharan Africa. This is one reason we invest substantially in human resources to drive the kind of growth we have in focus.

 

The accreditation by IFoA, is a testament to the fact that we are doing this right.

 

The actuarial profession has been very instrumental in our transformation at AIICO. “Our customers and policyholders are going to be the biggest beneficiaries as these efforts are in line with our razor-sharp focus to give them the best of experience and protection of their benefits, assets, and insurable interests with us.

