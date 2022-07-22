Quality education’ll equip Nigerian children – Minister

Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, has stressed the need to ensure that every Nigerian child is prepared for the challenges of the future by equipping them with the right and quality education. Opiah, who spoke while receiving the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi and his management team in Abuja, acknowledged the tremendous role UBEC is playing towards ensuring functional and quality basic education in the country.

He said: “l assure you of my total support from the ministry to enable UBEC sustain the gains made so far and move forward. “We need UBEC to be for the future of our children, it is a noble programme the ministry must support and deliver.” Boboyi thanked the minister for finding time to meet with UBEC and its management while assuring him of the commitment and dedication of UBEC staff to strengthen basic education delivery in Nigeria.

