News

Quality education’ll equip Nigerian children – Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, has stressed the need to ensure that every Nigerian child is prepared for the challenges of the future by equipping them with the right and quality education. Opiah, who spoke while receiving the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi and his management team in Abuja, acknowledged the tremendous role UBEC is playing towards ensuring functional and quality basic education in the country.

He said: “l assure you of my total support from the ministry to enable UBEC sustain the gains made so far and move forward. “We need UBEC to be for the future of our children, it is a noble programme the ministry must support and deliver.” Boboyi thanked the minister for finding time to meet with UBEC and its management while assuring him of the commitment and dedication of UBEC staff to strengthen basic education delivery in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPAC inaugurates new Enugu exco, harps on governance

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) was inaugurated in Enugu at the weekend. IPAC’s national leadership at the event charged political parties to always promote democratic tenets that would help in entrenching and sustaining good governance in the country.   It equally stressed the need for […]
News

Foundation seeks support to provide children with 100 Limbs

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

A group, Irede Foundation, has appealed to the public to help meet its target of providing child amputees with 100 limbs, revealing that about N1.2 million to N1.5 million was required for a limb. The foundation urged the public to stop stigmatising persons living with disabilities (PLWD) under which child amputees’ fall. Also, the Foundation […]
News

2023: Abia monarchs demand politics of inclusiveness

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Traditional Rulers Council of Old Isuikwuato District in Abia State have called on the people, political leaders and stakeholders in the state to zone the 2023 governorship seat to Abia North, precisely the Old Isuikwuato District in the spirit of equity and fairness. This is as the tradi- tional rulers said that the acronym […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica