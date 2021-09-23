News

Quality of engineering graduates worries COREN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), yesterday said it was worried about the quality of engineering graduates from Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions. The council called on institutions to stop producing engineering graduates who cannot solve the technological problems bedeviling the country. COREN Registrar, Prof. Joseph Odigure, said while declaring open the Train-The-Trainer workshop for the Lecturers on OBE application a number of institutions have for long been complaining about the quality of engineers produced in the country.

Represented by Head of Engineering, Regulations and Monitoring, Samuel Menjah, however, promised that Nigeria would become a force to reckon with in technology. He said: “Although it will be slow but we will get to the final destination which is to produce graduates that can depend on themselves with knowledge and skill in order to apply to the problems that are in the locality and also be able to compete globally with other graduates from any part of the world”. Menjah added, “Within two to three years to come, may be Outcome Based Education (OBE) will be our mandate for acreditation from COREN.” Delivering a paper on OBE, Prof Baba El-Yakub, of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Ahamdu Bello University, Zaria, lamented that Nigeria cannot produce what it consumes.

Our Reporters

