Quanta Africa launches TalentDev to train 10,000 indigent youths on in demand tech skills

Quanta Africa, a social-tech enterprise based in Lagos, has launched a new programme, tagged TalentDev, designed to train about 10,000 youths on in demand tech skills within the next five years.

The company said application for the programme was already live, and that seasoned facilitators would take candidates on Frontend development, Backend development, Product design, Product management, and Content development and marketing.

At the unveiling held recently at the corporate headquarters of the firm in Akowonjo, Lagos, CEO, Quanta Africa, Dr. Stephen Oluwatobi stated that the first cohort of TalentDev will offer both weekend and weekday hybrid classes as the company aims to make the learning process as flexible as it can be.

Dr. Oluwatobi also stated that the programme was not only training candidates, but also providing internship and mentoring, and in the end guarantees employment for successful graduates.

“At Quanta, our mission is to transform Africa by building innovative products, developing audacious entrepreneurs and training tech talents,” said Dr. Oluwatobi

“We are not going to stop. We are keen on actualizing our goal of training 50,000 tech talents and launching 25 high growth startups within the next five years.

“With programs like Project T3, which already trained 100+ youths in Alimosho LGA for free, and now TalentDev, which aims to train and provide employment for 250+ students, we see a bright future for the African youth.

“TalentDev will begin in the first week of November, and training will last for three months, which will be followed by another three months of internship and mentorship, with successful graduates getting immediate employment offers from our partners.”

Dr. Oluwatobi stated that application for the program closes on Thursday, 4 November, 2022, adding that the company has made provision for installment payment and a 50% discount fee for early birds.

Speaking also at the unveiling, the COO, Quanta Africa, Mr. Emmanuel Osubu expressed the need for more tech talents in Nigeria and by extension Africa. as he believes technology would be the continent’s greatest export in coming years.

www.quanta.africa

www.talentdev.tech

