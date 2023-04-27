Quanta Africa To Train, Offer Employment To 1,000 Youths In Cohort 2 Of TalentDev

A socio-tech enterprise based in Lagos, Quanta Africa, has opened its portal for applications from interested candidates for the second cohort of its TalentDev programme.

The TalentDev programme is an innovative initiative designed to train 100,000 tech talents within five years, aiming to develop audacious entrepreneurs across Africa.

The programme is a product of Quanta’s mission to be at the forefront of digital transformation in Africa by building innovative products needed to bring the change that the continent seeks.

Speaking on the second cohort programme, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Stephen Oluwatobi, revealed that the students of the first cohort which started in November 2022 have successfully completed their online learning phase and are currently undertaking internships.

Oluwatobi stated that the programme had been highly successful in equipping tech enthusiasts with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the tech industry.

He added that the second cohort of TalentDev was set to begin on May 8 and that Quanta Africa could not wait to welcome candidates who are passionate about technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. He also stated that the goal was to train and offer employment to 1,000 candidates in the new cohort.

Oluwatobi said, “Our goal is to empower young Africans with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the tech industry and excel in the job market. We believe that by developing entrepreneurs and training tech talents, we can transform Africa and create a brighter future for everyone.

“TalentDev program is open to anyone. It takes between 8-10 months to complete the entire program – 4 months of live online learning and 3 months of internship as well as mentorship between the training and eventual employment. We have trained about a hundred students in the first cohort and they are now interning with our various partner tech organizations.

“Quanta has made the package even better ahead of the new cohort. Candidates are required to have basic knowledge of computers, problem-solving skills, and a passion for innovation. They can apply by visiting our website, www.talentdev.tech, and filling out the application form.

“With this new cohort, students can now start learning with as low as 20,000 Naira monthly spread across 10 months as opposed to paying 200,000 Naira upfront. We believe this new payment structure will give room for more students to partake in this cohort.”

On her part, a frontend developer who got trained in the first cohort, Eniola Akintunde, expressed her satisfaction with TalentDev’s training model. She added that she was very pleased with her experience so far and her facilitator has been very helpful in her journey into tech and overall career development.

She said, “Learning at TalentDev was a very pleasing experience and I never regretted taking the course. Now I can make use of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to carry out my projects and I will still learn a lot more during my internship.”