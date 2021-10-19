Quantity Surveyors to deploy ICT skills in building sector

Inside Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors ( NIQS) said it has initiated several steps aimed at building the capacity of its members to contribute meaningfully towards sustainable urban development in the country.

 

Chairman, Federal Capital Territory chapter of the Institute, Bede Ejiekwu disclosed this in Abuja at a workshop organised to equip members with the necessary skills required to make them more relevant in 21st century built environment.

 

Ejiekwu noted that information, communication and technology have become the major driver of global economic growth, and professionals in the field of Quantity Survey can’t afford to lag behind. He explained that the workshop was designed to expose members of the institute to knowledge that will help them to deploy skills and new innovations that will bring the needed transformation in the built industry.

 

“The objective is to upscale the skillset and capacities of our members in this area. Especially with the recent technological innovations in building construction sector such as Green, Smart and Intelligent Buildings.

 

“Studies have shown that about 80 per cent of the cost of these buildings come from Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Installations.

 

Therefore this workshop will deliver direct benefit and value to our members, individuals and organizations handling projects of all sizes and complexities,” he said. President, Quantity Surveyors Registration of Nigeria, Murtala Aliyu, noted that the world had became more automated and buildings are becoming smart, hence the need for professionals in the field to acquire relevant ICT skills.

 

Aliyu said Quantity Surveyors, being experts at costing on all projects, also need to understand that quite a number of components in the built industry have become automated and need to relate with them knowledgeably.

