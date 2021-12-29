Quartet to arrive in Black Stars camp in Doha

Ghanaian quartet Joseph Paintsil, Jonathan Mensah, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Benjamin Tetteh will arrive at the Black Stars camp in Doha on Wednesday, GHANAsoccernet. com can report.

The Black Stars team is currently in Doha, Qatar for a three week pre-tournament camping ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Nine players were present at the team’s first training session held on Monday.

The players available were Richard Attah, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Fatawu Issahaku, Maxwell Abbey- Quaye, David Abagna Sandam, Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Mubarak Wakaso.

