Queen Blessing’s GEM USA supplies COVID-19 palliatives to the needy

President and founder of the Global Empowerment Movement (GEM) USA, Dr. Queen Blessing Itua has put smiles on the faces of the indigent people of Dongo community, a suburb of Lagassa in Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos Nigeria.

According to Itua, who is also the founder of Blessings of Africa (BOA) Empowerment Foundation, the move is part of efforts at getting palliatives to the most remote areas of Nigeria where they lack the basic amenities of life.
Dongo Community, she said, falls into this category where they lack portable water schools, electricity, markets and roads and is a one way dangerous boat ride in and out of the community.
The GEM/BOA Foundation Team Nigeria chapter, led by the representative, Mr Paul Julius Obomokhai, a movie director and accompanied by some Nollywood veteran actors and journalists, recently took food items across the water to the people of the community.
“This kind gesture was powered by the great Humanitarian and Amazon, Dr. Queen Blessing Itua of GEM USA/ BOA FOUNDATION. As the founder of the NGO, her passion is to take motherland Africa to the next level, especially the poor, needy and vulnerable in the society, especially women and children,”  Obomokhai said.
The people of Dongo community received the palliatives with gratitude and prayers for Her Excellency, Dr. Itua who remembered them even when hope seemed lost after the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world.
Present at the ceremony were Nollywood veterans including Commander COC Nze, Cynthia Agholor and DGN Chris Ubani Roberts.
Others were: Mr. Tonymike Edozie, Access Weekly Magazine, Odiagbe Marcel,. Journalist/blogger, Nelson Nwaizim, Drop, Ifeanyi Edozie Ogechi, still photographer, Ifunanya James, Idris Adisa, Desmond Julius Oshiobughie and the community leader, Chief Nurudeen Adisa.

