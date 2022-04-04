Metro & Crime

Queen Elizabeth honours 28-year-old Nigerian who won Duke of Edinburgh award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was a day of glory for Nigeria and Ogun State recently at a glamorous Duke’s thanksgiving service in the United Kingdom, attended by people from all walks of life, as Queen Elizabeth honoured 28-year-old, Ogun State  born, Doyin Sonibare, as she won Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

 

The Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder, who spoke at the thanksgiving service, was commended by the Queen after her speech. Doyin Sonibare spoke to 1,800 people, including royalty and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson at Westminster Abbey.

 

The recipient from East London said the award had been crucial in developing her life skills. “I never thought I could do half of the things I have done in the last decade, yet I have been able to do so,” she said.

 

The Queen had sought out Ms Sonibare following the service and spent moments speaking with her. “She thanked me for my speech – she was lovely, really kind. And she asked what I did for my Duke of Edinburgh’s award,” Ms Sonibare said.

The award scheme ambassador added: “I just got a message from my mum – she said: ‘Congratulations, really proud of you’, making her proud is the highlight of all of this.” “I was very grateful and it is something I hope to live to tell my children’s children,” she added.

 

In her speech, Ms Sonibare credited the Duke’s initiative with helping secure her first job at IBM aged 18 without professional experience.

“It all linked back to the award which actually links back to the golden word – opportunity,” she said. “On reflection, I never thought I could do half of the things I have done in the last decade, yet I’ve been able to do so because of the opportunities presented to me.

“In 1956, when the Duke of Edinburgh created the award, he had a vision to create a programme which supported the development of young people all over the world. “Today, you’ve learnt how his legacy has impacted me and how it will continue to impact future generations to come.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Security: You’re not doing enough, Oyo Obas, Mogajis tell Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Worried by the recent worsening security situation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, members of Ibadan Traditional Council have scored the state governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde low, accusing him of not doing enough to stem the tide. The traditional rulers, who are members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the various Ibadan land Communities’ monarchs (the Royal Highnesses) […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We deserve 5 commissioners of Police – Niger govt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Government yesterday called for additional Commissioners of Police for it to be able to combat the incessant insecurity challenges that have bedeviled the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, who said this at a public lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of […]
Metro & Crime

Man sent to prison for stealing N50,000 water tank

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, to one year imprisonment for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). Magistrate Sam Obaleye  sentenced Segun without option to pay fine, after he pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica