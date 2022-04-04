Queen Elizabeth honours 28-year-old Nigerian who won Duke of Edinburgh award

It was a day of glory for Nigeria and Ogun State recently at a glamorous Duke’s thanksgiving service in the United Kingdom, attended by people from all walks of life, as Queen Elizabeth honoured 28-year-old, Ogun State born, Doyin Sonibare, as she won Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

The Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder, who spoke at the thanksgiving service, was commended by the Queen after her speech. Doyin Sonibare spoke to 1,800 people, including royalty and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson at Westminster Abbey.

The recipient from East London said the award had been crucial in developing her life skills. “I never thought I could do half of the things I have done in the last decade, yet I have been able to do so,” she said.

The Queen had sought out Ms Sonibare following the service and spent moments speaking with her. “She thanked me for my speech – she was lovely, really kind. And she asked what I did for my Duke of Edinburgh’s award,” Ms Sonibare said.

The award scheme ambassador added: “I just got a message from my mum – she said: ‘Congratulations, really proud of you’, making her proud is the highlight of all of this.” “I was very grateful and it is something I hope to live to tell my children’s children,” she added.

In her speech, Ms Sonibare credited the Duke’s initiative with helping secure her first job at IBM aged 18 without professional experience.

“It all linked back to the award which actually links back to the golden word – opportunity,” she said. “On reflection, I never thought I could do half of the things I have done in the last decade, yet I’ve been able to do so because of the opportunities presented to me.

“In 1956, when the Duke of Edinburgh created the award, he had a vision to create a programme which supported the development of young people all over the world. “Today, you’ve learnt how his legacy has impacted me and how it will continue to impact future generations to come.”

