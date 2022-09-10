News

Queen Elizabeth represented many things to Nigeria -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II represented so many things to Nigeria.

This came as he signed the Condolence Register at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, in Abuja Saturday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Buhari said: “The Queen was not only a monarch, to us in Nigeria, she represented several things, having visited this country two times, one when three years after her ascension to the throne, and her coronation she visited in 1953, spent a period of about 20 days in Nigeria visiting different cities. Most of those cities still remember her in our youthful age.”

He said the late British Queen kept coming to Nigeria thereafter  adding “I had the privilege of watching the rich display of the British tradition of the ascension and the proclamation of the new king, King Charles III, which is a depiction of the rich tradition and a blend of the rich tradition with the modern evolution of governance.”

Laing in her response said: “Looking forward,  we now have King Charles III, and I’m very happy to say I’m very hopeful that the relationship between Nigeria will continue to grow and strengthen. President Buhari visited the then Prince of Wales now King Charles III at one of his residences in Scotland Dumfries house a few years ago (2020) to discuss their mutual commitment and passion around climate change, environments and so on. So they have a lot in common. And I’m very hopeful that relationship between the two heads of state will enable us to continue the deepening and strengthening of the UK Nigerian relationship.”

 

