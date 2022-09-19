Queen lowered into royal vault ahead of private family burial

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

During the committal service, the crown jewels were taken from it, and a ceremonial wand of office broken and put in their place.

Earlier, huge crowds lined the route taken by the state hearse as it made its way from London to Windsor, with flowers thrown in its path.

In the morning, a state funeral service was held at Westminster Abbey – the building in which the Queen was married, and crowned.

During his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury said the late Queen touched “a multitude of lives” during her 70-year reign.

