Queen Naomi Opens Up On Her Crashed Marriage With Ooni Of Ife

Nigerian model, prophet, and former wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Naomi has for the first time since 2021 opened up on her crashed marriage to the monarch.

It would be recalled that social media was agog after Naomin announced that her three-year love marriage with the first-class monarch had come to an end in September 2021.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Punch, Queen Naomi ruled out every possibility of her returning to the palace, noting that Ooni now has six wives, hence, why she can’t return to the palace.

She also talked about lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping her.

She said, “I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold, and courageous”.

Speaking on her relationship status, Queen Naomi affirmed that she is single and is a bride waiting to be dressed up.

“You are out of the palace at the moment. Are you single and ready to mingle?

She explained, “It’s a different thing to be single and it is a different thing to be ready to mingle. But what I can say for sure is that I am a bride waiting to be dressed up”.

On her regrets, she stated that she doesn’t have any as she feels blessed.

Do you have any regrets?

“Hmm….regrets? You know, even when people talk about regret, I see it differently. If I say I don’t have regrets, people will think that I am proud.

“How can you live 30 years of your life after everything you have been through, and you don’t have regrets? But God makes it hard for me to have any regret because, amid the storm, I feel blessed. There is always something to look up to.