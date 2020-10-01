News

Queen of England: UK Nigeria bonds’ll flourish

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, today. The monarch stated that the bonds between the United Kingdom and Nigeria will flourish long into the future.

The message, according to a release made available to newsmen yesterday by the Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria, goes thus: “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flour-ish long into the future.” Nigeria got her independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960. Meanwhile, as part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, the President will broadcast to the nation today by 7a.m. The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities.

Our Reporters

