Queen Ronke Ogunwusi Unveils African Fashion Week Brazil

Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Brazil consulate, signed the dotted lines with the Brazil’s Consulate General, Andre Veras Guimeraes to host African fashion week Brazil. At the Brazil consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Honorable minister and Brazil Consulate General, Andre Veras Guimeraes while addressing the press, said that Africans, especially Nigerians of Yoruba tribe, make up a good part of the Brazilian population.

He explained that the partnership to host the African Fashion Week in Brazil will further help to promote African culture which is already part of their nation. “Hosting the event in Brazil not only maintains the traditions of the African continent but can also be seen as an instrument of cooperation between Nigeria and the Communities in Brazil, creating a synergy in the fashion industry between Brazil and Africa, promote economic growth, boost cultural ties and provide a platform for future cooperations.

Brazil has the largest population of Africa descendants outside Africa including a large Yoruba community,” he said. Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, who was thrilled about the partnership, stated that Africa Fashion Week started in 2011 in London, as a platform to bridge the gap between Africa designers, black designers and the general public. After a few years of success, the African Fashion Week Nigeria was set up in 2014.

She was pleased that AfricaFashionWeek Brazil is finally a reality. “When we started over a decade ago, there wasn’t a platform that brought together African designers to the global audience. Most of the platforms were mainstream platforms and a lot of people then shy away from Africa fashion.

So African fashion was considered then as more traditional. “Back then, people were not proud to wear Africa attires especially in the diaspora. I grew up in London, I was born there. I know we did not have that exposure to African fashion like now where we have amazing, phenomenonal African designers both in Nigeria and abroad that are doing so many wonderful things with our textiles and our fabrics.

There was an urgent need to create a platform that showcased the great creativity of Africa designers. This gave birth to Africa Fashion Week, London in 2011. In 2014, we create a sister brand called ‘Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria.’ The reason why we crated the Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria was to enable us to reach out to talented designers within Nigeria and within Africa who could not afford the logistics of travelling during the international show.

It is going to be our 9th year this year and Africa Fashion Week, London is going to be our 13th year this year. We are giving birth to a new baby, Africa Fashion Week, Brazil and we are excited about what is to come,” she said.

Queen Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi explained that the fashion show in Brazil will be an exchange of cultures as both African and Brazilian models, fashion designers will make up the hub of the showcase. This Africa Fashion Week Brazil is scheduled for 26th to 27th of May, 2023 at Expo center in Sanpolo.