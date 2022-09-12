Queen: UK to hold nationwide minute’s silence Sunday

…as world leaders prepare to fly in for largest gathering in decades

A minute’s silence will be held on Sunday evening to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Downing Street has announced.

No10 said on Monday the government was encouraging communities and clubs across the UK to come together for a “shared moment of reflection”.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister suggested people at home might mark the moment by coming to their doorsteps to reflect with neighbours.

The minute’s silence will be held the night before a 10 day period of national mourning ends with the state funeral of the late Queen, who died last Thursday.

A public holiday has been announced for the same day – Monday September 19.

Police are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on London to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall for five days from Wednesday.

No10 also said on Monday that people who work in London should consider whether they can work from home to ease the pressure on transport networks in and out of the capital.

Downing Street said it expects “far more” people to come to London for the Queen’s lying in state than for the Queen Mother in 2002 when 200,000 people came to see her lying in state at Westminster.

Meanwhile, officials are working round the clock on preparations for the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to become the largest gathering of world leaders for decades.

US President Joe Biden, King Felipe of Spain and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are all due to attend, alongside prime ministers including Canada’s Justin Trudeau, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend, as will the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping have yet to confirm.

All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be taken next Monday, with each country limited to one representative plus spouse or partner.

It will be the first state funeral for 57 years, since the death of Sir Winston Churchill, and presents a colossal logistical, diplomatic and security challenge.

Members of other European royal families in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden will also travel to London. It is not thought that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has become a staunch ally of the UK, will attend given the conflict in his country.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend.

Foreign leaders have reportedly been asked to travel by commercial flight rather than private jet and told that helicopters will not be permitted. Official cars will be banned, with VIPs being taken by bus from a meeting point in west London to the abbey. Ioannis Raptakis, Greek ambassador to the UK, told Politico: “It will be a huge challenge from many perspectives: protocol, security, sensitivities. Almost every country will make an effort to be represented.”

The last major gathering of world leaders for a funeral was for that of Nelson Mandela in 2013.

Sir David Attenborough, the Queen’s dress designer Angela Kelly, her horse-racing adviser John Warren, motor-racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart and Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, one of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting, are expected to be present.

The Queen’s funeral will begin at 11am. There will be two minutes’ silence across the UK.

*Courtesy: standard.co.uk

