Queen’s Baton relay: Mark of brotherhood among Commonwealth members-Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the Queen’s Baton Relay as a mark of brotherhood among 72 member countries of Commonwealth.

 

Osinbajo stood-in for President Muhammmadu Buhari to receive the baton in Abuja yesterday for the Commonwealth Games coming up next year. The Queen’s Baton for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is moving across the 72-member countries and territories of the Commonwealth. Nigeria is its third stop, and first in Africa. From here the Baton goes to Gambia and ends up in Birmingham at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event held at the Presidential Villa, where the Queen’s Baton, the equivalent of the Olympic Torch was passed on. Osinbajo said: “As the relay goes from one Commonwealth membercountry to another in its journey across several continents, the two billion-strong population of the commonwealth are reminded of the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship that bind us across these continents, nations, races, tongues, and faiths.”

