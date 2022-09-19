Queen’s coffin heading to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has begun its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle – large crowds are lining the route.

A funeral service has been held at Westminster Abbey – the building in which she was married, and crowned Queen, reports the BBC.

During his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury said the late Queen touched “a multitude of lives” during her 70 year reign

Hundreds of dignitaries were there, including the Queen’s former prime ministers as well as US President Biden and French President Macron.

Her coffin, draped in flags and topped by the Imperial State Crown, was drawn to the church on a gun carriage by Royal Navy sailors.

