Queen’s coffin rests at palace ahead of lying-in-state

Posted on Author Reporter

*William, Harry to walk behind coffin

The Queen’s coffin remains at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession to Westminster later Wednesday.

It will be moved on Wednesday afternoon to Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days, reports the BBC.

Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen’s coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday.

The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state.

The procession will leave the palace at 14:22 BST and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 15:00 BST.

A service lasting about 20 minutes will then be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The King’s three siblings – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward – will also walk in the procession.

During the procession, guns will be fired at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the coffin to pay their respects, with a huge policing operation in place.

Earlier, the Queen’s daughter, the Princess Royal, issued a statement saying she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life”.

 

