Queiroz blames ref for loss against Nigeria

Pharaohs of Egypt Manager, Carlos Queiroz, has placed the blame of his team’s loss against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on the head of the match officials as he claimed his team deserved a penalty in the 1-0 loss on Tuesday. While praising the Eagles for a deserved win, the former Portugal coach said it would have turned out other way if the penalty had been given to his team. Egypt couldn’t have asked for a worse start to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in terms of both result and performance.

The Pharaohs fell to a 1-0 defeat against Nigeria, thanks to a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho late in the first-half. While failing to create many chances, Egypt had a penalty shout after Zizo was brought down inside the Nigerian penalty box by Moses Simon; however, the referee whistled for a foul on the Zamalek winger instead. Despite the pressure of the Egyptian players, referee Bakary Gassama awarded the foul to Nigeria, with the VAR assuring there is no need for him to go back to see the incident.

Carlos Queiroz felt being robbed a huge chance to get something out of the game, insisting his side were denied a ‘clear penalty’, that even his grandmother would have awarded. “In the second half, there was a very clear penalty for us that the referee didn’t award and the VAR did not intervene,” Queiroz said. “Maybe at that time, the VAR was not working. There was clearly a penalty. It wasn’t our day, it wasn’t also a good day for the refereeing. Even my grandmother would have awarded the penalty. “It is a disaster because there were VAR referees. It is unacceptable. Watch the incident yourself. It’s unbelievable that with all these referees, no one noticed the penalty.”

