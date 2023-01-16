Query: Kogi gives Ohinoyi 48hrs to re-submit response with appropriate title

The Kogi State Government has given the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, 48 hours to re-submit his response to a recent query given to him with the appropriate title of the stool as recognised by the Kogi State Chieftaincy Law 2006 and his letter of appointment.

The monarch was issued a query for his alleged untoward conduct during the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

He had, in his response letter marked: “Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.II/33”, dated January 6, 2023, addressed himself as “Atta Ebira” instead of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Declaring that the Atta Ebira title is unknown to the law of the state, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salami Ozigi Deedat, in a letter addressed to the monarch on Monday, noted that any correspondence with the Atta title was unacceptable for official purpose.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in your official communication is at variance with sections 19a, 27(2b), 33 and schedules II and V of Kogi State Chiefs (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and your letter of appointment issued to you with Ref. No. GHLK/KGS/22, dated 2nd June, 1997.

“The title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognised by government. Therefore any correspondence with that title is unacceptable for official purpose,” the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs stated.

Recall that the monarch had allegedly disrespected the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State when the President visited the State on Thursday December 29, 2022 to commission landmark projects executed by the current administration in the state.

Prominent indigenes of Ebiraland had, following the controversy generated by the state government’s query, flayed their traditional ruler on the issue, saying that monarchs must respect constituted authority “and not play God”.

The Commissioner’s letter read in full: “I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.II/33, dated 6th January, 2023, in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the said letter under reference, which ought to be your response to a letter of query was not conveyed with the appropriate title of your stool as recognised by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law 2006 and your letter of appointment.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in your official communication is at variance with sections 19a, 27(2b), 33 and schedules II and V of Kogi State Chiefs (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and your letter of appointment issued to you with Ref. No. GHLK/KGS/22 dated 2nd June, 1997. The title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognised by Government. Therefore any correspondence with that title is unacceptable for official purpose.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to kindly re-submit your reply to the query with the appropriate title within 48 hours to enable further necessary action to be taken.

“It is expected that Your Royal Majesty will respond accordingly, please.”

