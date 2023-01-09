Query: Monarchs must respect constituted authority, not play God – Prominent Ebira leaders

Metro & Crime

Prominent indigenes of Ebira land in Kogi State have flayed their traditional ruler, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, for allegedly disrespecting the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying that monarchs must respect constituted authority and should not play God.

They alleged that the monarch had snubbed Buhari and Bello when the former visited Kogi on Thursday December 29, 2022 to commission some landmark projects executed by the current administration in the state.

The indigenes noted with disappointment how the current Ohinoyi had allegedly consistently assumed the position of a “permanent antagonist” to the current government in the state by words and actions, stressing that the monarch had totally derailed from the purviews of the assigned roles of his office by taking sides in politics in his words and deeds, instead of being neutral and playing father to all as a traditional ruler.

They made their positions public in a statement on Monday, titled: “Ohinoyi’s Query Is Perfectly In Order”, co-signed by Isa Ozi Salami, OFR, Ohiotenyete of Ebiraland and President, Nigeria Institute for Industrial Security; and HRH Salihu Abdullahi, Ajimasi Idu Eyire Uhuapa Ebiya and Secretary, Ebira Peoples Human Rights Defence, Okene.

While throwing their full weights behind a recent query given to the Ebiraland monarch for allegedly disrespecting the offices of the President and Governor, the Ebira leaders noted that “there has been no regime in Kogi State that has not queried Alhaji Ado”.

According to them, the monarch’s activities have allegedly been rubbishing the exalted throne, which he occupies, unlike his forebears who had conducted themselves with grace, honour and dignity deserving of the exalted office they occupied.

The indigenes said this just as they called on the current administration in the state to implement the court judgement granting Uhuodo community autonomy and entitling them to a separate Ohi stool in Okehi Local Government, while urging the government to make eligibility to the Ohinoyi stool exclusive to Ohis only.

They specifically described the traditional ruler’s action against President Buhari and Governor Bello as “untenably reprehensible, to say the least.”

The Ebira indigenes have therefore asked the Kogi State Government to take necessary actions against the monarch should he fail to respond to the official query issued to him within the stipulated period, saying government must not allow its sanctity of authority to be violated in such a brazen manner without consequences.

“However, should the Ohinoyi refuse to answer the official query issued to him within the stipulated timeframe, we call on the state government not to hesitate to do the needful promptly, following due process. Heavens will not fall.

“If nothing is done to redress this situation, it means Alh Ado Ibrahim is above everybody, including the Government. Today, none of our six Ohis find his private house safe and conducive to attend meetings or functions, yet he is reluctant to shift venue for meetings to the ultra-modern Ohinoyi’s Palace. We have no dynasty in Ebiraland and can never accept an imposition,” they stated.

 

