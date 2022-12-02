‘Quest for digital economy drives broadband penetration by 91.70%’

The Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta, has said quest by the Federal Government for digital economy driven by the Commission to support national development and economic diversification has led to broadband penetration in Nigeria increasing by 91.70 per cent in the last four years. Dambatta said this at the 2022 annual workshop for judges on legal issues in telecommunications held in Lagos. According to him, the country’s broadband penetration increased from 21.21 per cent in April 2017 to 40.66 per cent in April 2021.

“The Commission’s data show that in April 2021, 77,605,500 million Nigerians were connected to the Internet, up from 40,481,570 million in April 2017. “The current broadband penetration as at June 2022 stands at 44.30 per cent with more than eighty-four million internet subscriptions in the country.

“These strides are outcomes of the Commission’s regulatory management of the Industry as well as its focused implementation of policies and strategies of the Federal Government of Nigeria. “This drive is also mirrored in the important role that telecommunications plays in connecting businesses, governments and the society at large. As a result of the economic and social disruptions caused by the recent COVID-19, more people across the globe have become increasingly reliant on telecommunications infrastructure for information, meeting social distancing restrictions and working from home.

It has become clear that the connectivity of people being driven by the Commission is one of the key factors that facilitated Nigeria’s successful navigation of the disruptions caused by this historic pandemic. “More so, one of the most dynamic developments related to the digital economy has been the rise of social network platforms which has set the stage for unprecedented platforms of social interactions, dialogue, exchange and collaboration. “These platforms have opened up multiple avenues for entrepreneurship, business connectivity and engineered several activities that support ease of doing business in Nigeria. Clearly access to the internet and the platforms have bridged the gap between entrepreneurs in other climes with young Nigerian business owners.” Dambatta noted that the increased reliance on telecommunications, as well as the growth experienced in the sector, had introduced some issues of legal connotation which will be deliberated upon by various experts during the course of this workshop. He said it was necessary to intimate the judiciary with the emerging technologies and the inherent issues for them to know how to adjudicate whenever need be. “One of such is the ownership of online content and materials. It is envisaged that with the increase in the amount of online content, as well as the economic value attached to it, there will be a rise in conflicts as to ownership of online content and materials. “It is necessary that your Lordships are well prepared for the imminent increase in litigation in this area. Furthermore with an increase in the number of transactions and businesses taking place in the online space, it is also expedient for your Lordships to be exposed to the peculiarities of adjudicating conflicts in this era of digital presence and online identity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...