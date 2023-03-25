Quest for promotion continues in NNL this weekend

It was opening week to savour for some clubs in the Nigeria National League after securing wins against their various opponents in the first game of the new season as the quest for promotion to the elite division started after weeks of waiting. Clubs like relegated Kano Pillars, Heartland and Katsina United all recorded mouthwatering wins as they seek a quick return to the Nigeria Professional Football League. Former Champions, Kano Pillars and Heartland of Owerri recorded away wins, while Katsina United laid down the marker, with a resounding 3-0 thrashing of Abuja-based City FC. Four-time NPFL champions, Kano Pillars strolled past Sokoto United 1-0, whilst Heartland won the Oriental derby by edging Abia Comets 1-0.

Up next for Pillars, on Day 2, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano is Kebbi United who got the biggest win on Wednesday to take early lead in Group A3 of the Northern Conference, by thrashing Malumfashi FC 3-1. At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the Changi Boys of Katsina United even without the presence of their Technical Adviser, Usman Abd’Allah who is on assignment with the Super Eagles, were guided to resounding 3-0 defeat of City FC of Abuja 3-0 and now leads Group A2 of the Northern Conference. Other matches this weekend in the NNL will see Ikorodu City traveling away for a game against Abeokuta Stormer while Sporting Lagos take on Crown of Ogbomoso. After slaughtering Go- Round FC 3-1 at their home ground, Vandrezzer FC will play their first home game against FC One Rockets.

