Quest for promotion continues in NNL this weekend

It was opening week to savour for some clubs in the Nigeria National League after securing wins against their various opponents in the first game of the new season as the quest for promotion to the elite division started after weeks of waiting. Clubs like relegated Kano Pillars, Heartland and Katsina United all recorded mouthwatering wins as they seek a quick return to the Nigeria Professional Football League. Former Champions, Kano Pillars and Heartland of Owerri recorded away wins, while Katsina United laid down the marker, with a resounding 3-0 thrashing of Abuja-based City FC. Four-time NPFL champions, Kano Pillars strolled past Sokoto United 1-0, whilst Heartland won the Oriental derby by edging Abia Comets 1-0.

Up next for Pillars, on Day 2, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano is Kebbi United who got the biggest win on Wednesday to take early lead in Group A3 of the Northern Conference, by thrashing Malumfashi FC 3-1. At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the Changi Boys of Katsina United even without the presence of their Technical Adviser, Usman Abd’Allah who is on assignment with the Super Eagles, were guided to resounding 3-0 defeat of City FC of Abuja 3-0 and now leads Group A2 of the Northern Conference. Other matches this weekend in the NNL will see Ikorodu City traveling away for a game against Abeokuta Stormer while Sporting Lagos take on Crown of Ogbomoso. After slaughtering Go- Round FC 3-1 at their home ground, Vandrezzer FC will play their first home game against FC One Rockets.

FA Cup final: Ikpeba tips Iheanacho to ‘kill’ mean Chelsea defence

…as striker’s father rules out transfer   Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho can hurt Chelsea when his Leicester City clash with the Blues in the final of the English FA Cup on May 5. The 24-year-old has been in superb form for the King Power Stadium […]
Oyedeji hails Dallaji’s efforts on youth b’ball

The Aminu Kano Stadium hosted, perhaps, the biggest sports party Kano city may ever have experienced last Sunday. The crowd was wowed with the role call of artistes – Yemi Alade, Peter Okoye, Reekado Banks, home boy Sani Danja and other local performers who would ever cherish sharing the stage with the top stars. On […]
EPL: Man City miss chance to go top as Villa earn draw

    Champions Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as Leon Bailey’s equaliser earned Aston Villa an excellent draw at Villa Park. The league’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland got his 10th goal in six games when he was in the right place at the back post to volley in […]

