Quest to reclaim Osun State and Ogunbiyi’s promise of progress

Many till date, are with the opinion that Akinade Ogunbiyi was robbed of the governorship position back in 2018, after contesting and narrowly losing to Ademola Adeleke with seven votes, the investment and insurance expert is now back under the platform of Accord Party to once again contest and hope to win the governorship position of Osun state. Born in Ile-Ogbo, Osun State, Ogunbiyi’s parents were farmers and his dad was then the Chairman of the trade association. For his elementary education, he attended Ile-Ogbo Primary School, Ile-Ogbo, Osun State, from there, he proceeded to Ile-Ogbo Modern School and Luther King’s College, Ile-Ogbo.

Subsequently, Ogunbiyi graduated with a degree in Agricultural Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife, before continuing his studies at the International Graduate School of Management, University of Navarra (IESE) Barcelona in Spain where he earned an Executive Masters in Business Administration.

Ogunbiyi’s love for quality education invited him to proceed to the University of Oxford, where he attended Oxford Advanced Management & Leadership Programme and Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and is also the Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. Following the build up to date of the gubernatorial election in the state, Ogunbiyi is not only confident of his chances, but is providing a sturdy argument that truly, he isn’t in it for the money and that his political campaign is no do or die affair.

According to him, the process that led to PDP primaries in the state was skewed in favour of one of the aspirants, Senator Ademola Adeleke, hence his reason for decamping to the Accord Party. Ogunbiyi understands how it feels to build from absolutely nothing into something meaningful. He is a fellow that isn’t influenced by money, but one that believes in effective utilization of resources to create wealth.

He prioritizes education and understands its importance which is why he vehemently vowed to introduce free primary education once he becomes governor of the state. In his words: “I will revamp education in the state as well as address problems of healthcare and job insecurity. My government would be the first to introduce a trillion naira budget in the state and ensure its implementation. After I attract an intervention fund for healthcare to the state, my government will then see the likelihood of giving free healthcare for children, pregnant women and people above 60 years.”

The quest of reclaiming Osun from APC’s failed government has already begun; the success of this task is immensely dependent on the togetherness, doggedness, determination and zeal to jettison habitual attempts made by parties who would want to woo them with tokens and luscious promises.

Osun in this fast approaching gubernatorial election must against a common enemy and give their mandate to a candidate with quality and experience required to use the state’s resources for productive and developmental purposes. Someone who will transform the State into a thriving, industrialized and modern state. At the moment, Akinade Ogunbiyi appears to be the man that would implement the positive change needed in Osun State.

Ajagbe sent this piece from Iwo

