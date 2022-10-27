Queues resurface as fuel crisis hits Oyo

Long queues yesterday returned to many filling stations in Oyo State, especially in Ibadan, as commuters rushed to buy fuel. Meanwhile, many independent petrol dealers have shut their gates to motorists, claiming that they did not have the products. Long queues were noticed in places such as Sango, Secretariat Road, Mokola, Agodi Gate, Adamasingba, Apete, Awotan, Dugbe and Olunloyo on Akanran Road in Ibadan.

Many retailers who engage in black market sales also besieged the filling stations with jerry cans, buying to store the product in a bid to make brisk business Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that selling petrol at N180 per litre is no longer profitable in Oyo and Osun states. The Chairman of Ibadan Depot, which covers Oyo and Osun, Mutiu Bukola, said this while speaking with journalists yesterday. He said his members would increase the pump price to avoid the long queues in the two states. Bukola said: “We can’t buy petroleum in Lagos again. They are selling for us at the rate of N178 without transport. The landing cost is now N195.” If we buy at the rate of N178, it will take a minimum of N12 to get to Ibadan. If you add N178 to N12 you will know how much it will be.

