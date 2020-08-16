Quickraiz partners Actors Guild to rescue sick actors

To help cater for the well-being of entertainers, an online crowd-funding platform, quickraiz.com, has partnered Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to raise N50million for ailing actors and old actors.

Launched in 2018, Quickraiz is, an online fundraising platform that allows individuals and organisations to legally expand their target audience to raise funds for their medical, educational and other needs. Signed on July 24, 2020, the agreement targets the amount for the first period of three months.

Speaking on the partnership, the MD/CEO, Ativo Nigeria Limited, owners of Quickraiz, Bayo Adeokun, said the ultimate objective is to assist AGN members who can’t afford medical bills raise funds.

Adeokun said: “In recent times, we’ve seen many old actors and actresses having health issues, in which they’ are unable to finance their medical bills and with the advent of COVID-19, their condition gets worsened day-by-day.

“As a passionate group which cares about the welfare of its members, the National Executive committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria took it upon themselves to assist the ailing actors that couldn’t pay their medical bills by partnering us as a professional crowd-funding platform in Nigeria to flag off a N50 million fund to cater for their members, both home and abroad.”

Some popular actors with serious challenges include: Ify Onwuemene, Bruno Iwuoha, Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, Tunde Alabi and Tina Nwachukwu.

Speaking in the same vein, the AGN, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, said the MoU with Quickraiz will help ease the stress of the association running round for funds for ailing actors. He said: “The fund caters for our members who are currently on sickbed in different hospitals across the country.

There are also several issues we faced as an association that we are hoping to sort out before the end of our tenure.”

