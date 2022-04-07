News

Quickteller Business unveils smart PoS for African businesses

Africa’s leading payment platform, Quickteller Business, powered by Interswitch, has introduced Smart Point of Sales (POS) terminals, which will enable Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMEs) and merchants in Africa to accept payments seamlessly and better manage their transactions. According to a press release, “the Smart PoS device is powered by Android Operating System and equipped with a high-voltage battery for long-lasting performance. The device has been integrated with software that enables users to carry out multiple functions as well as accept a wide range of payments, including card, electronic transfers, QR code, Verve Paycode and USSD.

“With the cutting-edge features on the smart device, businesses can accept all major international cards, access business reporting tools, online and in-store storefronts, manage transaction disputes on their devices and enjoy uninterrupted network availability.

 

Our Reporters

