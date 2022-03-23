Business

Quickteller launches music platform

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has announced the launch of its music talent hunt show called, “Quickteller Bars and Notes”, it said in a press release.

 

The digital payments platform, which said that everyone interested in pursuing a music career is enjoined to send in their entries, added that entries will close on March 28, 2022.

According to the statement, “to be a part of the maiden edition of the show, interested individuals need to follow just three simple steps. First, join the Quickteller community on Instagram by clicking the ‘follow’ button. Second, share a video of yourself singing an original song; and lastly, share the video using the #QuicktellerBANTS and #QuicktellerBarzAndNotes hashtags.

 

“The criteria for selection will include originality, vocals, social following, style/genre of music, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage on value.

 

“The show, which will run for five weeks, will serve as a platform for aspiring music artists to explore their passion for music and receive hands-on, dedicated guidance from industry experts such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime.

 

These tested music producers will shape the sounds and lyrics for the music creatives from start to finish. “Viewers can be a part of the journey, too, as the program will be streamed on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, where episodes can be played and replayed for the viewing pleasure of the audience.”

 

It further said that the show was conceived to boost the music career of aspiring artistes by providing them with insights into the workings of the music  business, personal branding as artists, music production, marketing, among other useful experiences that will boost the career of the participating individuals.

 

Brand Manager, Quickteller Group Marketing & Corporate Communications at Interswitch, Priscilla Iyari, also explained that the show was created to provide enlightenment to individuals on how to launch a sustainable music career.

 

Iyari noted that Quickteller is committed to supporting for the creative industry, especially in Nigeria and helping more Nigerians discover and explore their passion within the creative field, while providing an enabling platform to make that possible.

 

Group Head, Brands & Communications, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, added: “We have been sitting on this idea for a while now, and we are excited to be finally sharing it with the world

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Samsung slashes prices in bid to boost foldable phone sales

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samsung is hoping cheaper but more durable versions of its foldable phones will broaden the appeal of a high-concept design that’s so far fizzled with consumers. The electronics giant on Wednesday launched its effort to turn things around with two new products designed to function as both a phone and, when unfolded outward on […]
Business

COVID-19 pushes New Zealand into worst recession in years

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand is in its deepest recession in decades, following strict measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which were widely praised. The country’s GDP shrank by 12.2% between April and June as the lockdown and border closures hit, reports the BBC. It is New Zealand’s first recession since the global financial crisis and […]
Business

FG bans single-hull tankers in territorial waters

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Federal Government has warned shipowners that as from December 31st, 2021 single-hull tankers will no longer be registered to trade in the Nigerian territorial waters. Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, gave out the warning on Friday evening, in Lagos, during the official flag-off removal of wrecks and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica