Quickteller Paypoint celebrates agents

Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s customer service week themed, “Power of service,” by recognizing 40 transacting agents in October across four different regions in Nigeria.

The agents drawn from Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port- Harcourt were celebrated for their excellent service delivery and constant dedication to ensuring customers were spared the stress of visiting banking halls to execute financial transactions.

The event was aimed at recognising the importance of customer service as well as show appreciation to Quickteller Paypoint agents who have been consistent in providing outstanding services.

Speaking at the event, Titilola Shogaolu, Divisional CEO at IFIS, said the event was an auspicious moment to celebrate the company’s agents and appreciate their commitment.

She said: “We are seizing this opportunity to re-affirm our commitment to ensuring excellence in our services and products to our agents and their customers.

The theme for this year’s customer service week echoes the outstanding impact their services had during the coronavirus pandemic period.

“Despite the lockdown, our agents evolved and became reliable and secure touch points for customers who were often stressed and anxious about visiting banking halls. We celebrate every one of them.

We are grateful that they chose Quickteller Paypoint.” Shogaolu also expressed her gratitude to the agents for their consistency and loyalty over the years. She said that the firm fully recognises the power of customers and their services.

