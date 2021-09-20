Business

Quickteller Paypoint empowers more Nigerians

Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has recruited more agents at locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah – in a market activation drive targeted at cities across Nigeria, it announced at the weekend.

 

According to a press release, while four locations, Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah, have been activated, there will be other activations in Abuja this week.

 

The statement said: “The objective of the market activation is to recruit new agents who will be gainfully engaged and empowered to generate income, provide financial services and grow to empower others subsequently.

The activation also seeks to increase digital payment touchpoints for Nigerians where they can easily carry out regular financial transactions such as bill payment, funds transfer, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, account opening, insurance and airtime recharge etc.”

 

Speaking on the market activation, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem at Interswitch, stated that the on-going agent recruitment further demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhance Nigeria’s access to financial services. The United Nations Eco

